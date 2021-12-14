Govi Market Cap Hits $11.82 Million (GOVI)

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 14th. In the last week, Govi has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Govi coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002510 BTC on popular exchanges. Govi has a market cap of $11.82 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Govi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00055507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,818.66 or 0.07993113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00077612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,633.48 or 0.99704967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00053409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Govi Profile

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,860,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

Govi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Govi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Govi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Govi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Govi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Govi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.