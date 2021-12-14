Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Down 0.3%

Grammer AG (ETR:GMM) traded down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €18.40 ($20.67) and last traded at €18.70 ($21.01). 915 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.75 ($21.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $278.78 million and a PE ratio of 37.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.97.

Grammer AG develops, produces, and sells components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center consoles, and interior components and operating elements to automakers and automotive tier-I suppliers, as well as thermoplastic solutions.

