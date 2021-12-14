Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at about $362,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $3,048,000. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.4% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $168.45 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.99 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

