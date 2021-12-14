Gravity Finance Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $60,833.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity Finance has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00055077 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,794.55 or 0.08012137 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,582.86 or 1.00470505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00053463 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

