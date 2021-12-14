Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Short Interest Update

Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 82.5% from the November 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of GEAHF remained flat at $$2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Great Eagle has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $3.97.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Asia, North America, Australasia, and Europe. It operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

