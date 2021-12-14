Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,769 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Cantaloupe were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe during the second quarter worth about $1,457,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,739,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $592,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

In related news, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CTLP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 761 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $616.00 million, a P/E ratio of -173.60 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.51. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.