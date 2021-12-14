Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Invests $4.93 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after buying an additional 60,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 26.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 254,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after buying an additional 53,877 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MU traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.22. 276,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,467,328. The company has a market capitalization of $94.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 21.16%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

