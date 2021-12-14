Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,124 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Splunk by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 21.1% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $196.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Splunk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.75.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.02, for a total transaction of $54,065.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.41, for a total transaction of $259,723.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,967 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.21. 66,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,148. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.08 and a 1 year high of $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.59.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.