Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases 2,052 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,012 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 96,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,036. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $59.58 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

