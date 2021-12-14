Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.