Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.5% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.54. The firm has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

