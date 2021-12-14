Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Amundi purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $275,150,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 178.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,616 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $88,810,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 34.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,015 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 102,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,616,343. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $92.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,798,078 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

