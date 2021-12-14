Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 36,451 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,451 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.4% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $9,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,871,331,000 after buying an additional 352,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after buying an additional 306,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after purchasing an additional 115,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,217,000 after purchasing an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

EMR traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $91.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,696. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $77.76 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

