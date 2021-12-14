Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Cuts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $1,029,293,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $197,167,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 32,444.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 616,070 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 45.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,835,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,218,000 after purchasing an additional 574,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 172.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $250,745,000 after buying an additional 498,119 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.83.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $405.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.94. The stock has a market cap of $423.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

