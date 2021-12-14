Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Raises Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.7% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $384.64 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.19 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.61.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.19%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.