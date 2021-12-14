Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 571 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.53.

NYSE:MMP opened at $45.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.27. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. The business had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

