Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Sells 731 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ reduced its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 62.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THO stock opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.24. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.58%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.