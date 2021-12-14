Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Takes Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in National Grid by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 6,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in National Grid by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 30,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG stock opened at $69.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.89 and a 12-month high of $69.74.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Argus downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.