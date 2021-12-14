Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $141.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

PAC opened at $125.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.57 and its 200-day moving average is $116.83. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1-year low of $98.07 and a 1-year high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $264.44 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

