Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

GCAAF remained flat at $$29.29 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.49. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of $25.69 and a 1-year high of $29.29.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management, Financial Advisory, and Corporate Activities and Investments. The Investment Management segment includes the earning of management fees relating to investment management services provided to clients.

