Gulden Price Reaches $0.0146 (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gulden has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Gulden has a market cap of $8.13 million and approximately $78,481.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00313028 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 556,983,147 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

