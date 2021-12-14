Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $182.61

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 182.61 ($2.41) and traded as low as GBX 172.80 ($2.28). Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.33), with a volume of 786,823 shares.

GKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.58) to GBX 215 ($2.84) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 290 ($3.83) to GBX 295 ($3.90) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 197.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. The company has a market capitalization of £376.17 million and a PE ratio of 10.00.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

