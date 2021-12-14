Handshake Trading 19.6% Lower This Week (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Handshake has a market cap of $108.59 million and approximately $576,032.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,392.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,814.29 or 0.08048279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.53 or 0.00313409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.39 or 0.00906032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00074023 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $183.93 or 0.00388091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.56 or 0.00260723 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 447,787,569 coins. Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

