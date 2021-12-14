Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.13 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 2,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Hanger alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $656.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.12. Hanger had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 4.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Hanger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hanger by 56.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hanger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hanger during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 10.1% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

About Hanger (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.