Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HBRIY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

Shares of HBRIY stock remained flat at $$5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.09. Harbour Energy has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.