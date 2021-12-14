Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $230.88 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 818,940 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.0% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $230,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.0% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 66,990 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $339.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $211.94 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $323.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

