Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $41,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $1,258,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 80.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 13,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 42.9% during the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker stock opened at $260.07 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16. The stock has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

