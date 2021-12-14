Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $76,000 Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 216.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after buying an additional 242,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after buying an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,515,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $83.85 on Tuesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.35 and a 12-month high of $86.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

