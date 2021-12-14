Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,290 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $158,000. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Redfin by 6.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $1,476,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,533. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDFN. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.23.

Shares of Redfin stock opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -53.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.55.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

