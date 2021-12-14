Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $698,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 1,000,000 shares of Italk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several brokerages recently commented on TALK. Robert W. Baird downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Italk in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS TALK opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Italk Inc has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Italk Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

