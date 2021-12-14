Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,381 The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 54,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 150.2% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

HCKT stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.84 million, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

