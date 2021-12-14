Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $153.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.13. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $751.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.17 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 16.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.