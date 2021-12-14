Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,955 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $6,153,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $72,649,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $133.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

