Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 182 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Diker Management LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $615,185. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TOL opened at $72.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

