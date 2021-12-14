Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $10.98. Harmonic shares last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 5,714 shares.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.36, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $108,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Harmonic by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,269,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after acquiring an additional 137,018 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 236.1% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 41.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809,052 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

