Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HROW. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $8.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.92. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $12.99.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 million. Harrow Health had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Harrow Health will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Harrow Health news, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $39,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 119.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health in the second quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 48.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 13.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

