HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total value of $955,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,886 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA opened at $244.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.35.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

