Head to Head Analysis: Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) & Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Origin Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Origin Bancorp and Independent Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.28%. Given Origin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Origin Bancorp pays out 12.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Independent Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $293.35 million 3.31 $36.36 million $4.14 9.99 Independent Bank $220.57 million 2.16 $56.15 million $3.06 7.33

Independent Bank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Origin Bancorp. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Independent Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 32.40% 14.50% 1.31% Independent Bank 30.55% 17.13% 1.52%

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Independent Bank on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.