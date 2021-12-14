Head to Head Analysis: RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) vs. British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of British American Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of RLX Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for British American Tobacco and RLX Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score British American Tobacco 0 1 6 0 2.86 RLX Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

RLX Technology has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 283.37%. Given RLX Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than British American Tobacco.

Profitability

This table compares British American Tobacco and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A RLX Technology 15.91% 13.11% 10.19%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares British American Tobacco and RLX Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio British American Tobacco $33.10 billion 2.34 $8.22 billion N/A N/A RLX Technology $585.40 million 10.96 -$19.63 million $0.14 29.50

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than RLX Technology.

Summary

RLX Technology beats British American Tobacco on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA). The APME geographical segment consists of markets in the Middle East merged with Asia-Pacific. The AMSSA geographical segment comprises of markets in East and Central Africa, West Africa, and Southern Africa merged with the Americas region. The ENA geographical segment includes markets in Russia, Ukraine, Caucasus, Central Asia, Belarus, Turkey, and North Africa merged with the Western Europe region. The company was founded by James Buchanan Duke on September 29, 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

