Head-To-Head Analysis: Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) & Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC)

Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Tantech shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tantech and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tantech 0 0 0 0 N/A Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tantech has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tantech and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tantech N/A N/A N/A Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 37.03% -157.86% 24.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tantech and Sino United Worldwide Consolidated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tantech $42.28 million 0.62 -$6.52 million N/A N/A Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $120,000.00 178.33 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tantech.

Summary

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated beats Tantech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of bamboo-based charcoal products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Product, Trading, and Biofuel Energy. The Consumer Product segment includes purification and deodorization products, cleaning products, and barbecue charcoals designed for domestic market that sold under the brand name Charcoal Doctor. The Trading segment focuses in the exporting of carcooal products. The Electric Vehicle segment offers solar cells, lithium-ion batteries, auto parts, and electric control systems. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang on November 19, 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. engages in the development of business. It aims to focus on the technology and block chain related businesses. The company was founded on August 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, NY.

