Head-To-Head Comparison: Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) vs. PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDL Community Bancorp 14.53% 7.24% 0.82% Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 22.06% 10.42% 0.98%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PDL Community Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.1% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PDL Community Bancorp and Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDL Community Bancorp $66.59 million 3.73 $3.85 million $0.72 19.89 Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $25.70 million 2.55 $5.36 million $1.57 12.41

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDL Community Bancorp. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana beats PDL Community Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

PDL Community Bancorp Company Profile

PDL Community Bancorp is a holding company of Ponce Bank, which engages in the provision of bank and financial services. It focuses on taking deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in mortgage loans, consisting of one-to-four family residential, multifamily residential, nonresidential properties and construction and land, and in business and consumer loans. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is a holding company, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. It provides services through the origination of loans and the acceptance of deposits in the form of passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company was founded on April 1, 1924 and is headquartered in Shreveport, LA.

