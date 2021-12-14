Head to Head Contrast: One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) vs. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF)

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IVREF) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and One Liberty Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A One Liberty Properties $81.90 million 8.70 $27.41 million $1.69 20.16

One Liberty Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and One Liberty Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 One Liberty Properties 0 4 1 0 2.20

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $9.92, indicating a potential upside of 36.03%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus price target of $31.40, indicating a potential downside of 7.84%. Given Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A One Liberty Properties 44.68% 12.07% 4.71%

Summary

One Liberty Properties beats Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition and owning office properties. Its properties include van Jeuneurs, Vanves, Sabliere, Baldi, Arcueil, Metropolitan, Delizy, Hanover, Bad Homburg and Stuttgart. The company was founded by Stephane Amine on February 8, 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

