Head to Head Contrast: Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) versus Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland Financial USA has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 34.90% 18.20% 1.70% Heartland Financial USA 29.14% 10.55% 1.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.85 $23.64 million $3.19 7.92 Heartland Financial USA $656.90 million 3.11 $137.94 million $4.86 9.96

Heartland Financial USA has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heartland Financial USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Heartland Financial USA pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Unity Bancorp pays out 11.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland Financial USA pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Heartland Financial USA has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Unity Bancorp and Heartland Financial USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heartland Financial USA 0 0 3 0 3.00

Heartland Financial USA has a consensus target price of $56.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.34%. Given Heartland Financial USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heartland Financial USA is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.8% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Heartland Financial USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Heartland Financial USA beats Unity Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

