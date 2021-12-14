Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lessened its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 38.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,132 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 8,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in Fortinet by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.73.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet stock traded down $17.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.02. 17,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.75, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.83 and a 12-month high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

