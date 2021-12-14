Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $8.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,517 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,425,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 6,368,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,138 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,025,000. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,710,000 after purchasing an additional 857,874 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 452,201 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,803. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.10. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.94 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

