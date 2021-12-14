Hedeker Wealth LLC Takes Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 2,080.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,489,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,594 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,393,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 937,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,125,000 after purchasing an additional 641,475 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,843,000 after acquiring an additional 566,315 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $1,007,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BERY. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE BERY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.75. 1,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 945,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $72.95.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.