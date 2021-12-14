HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) PT Lowered to €56.00 at Barclays

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its target price cut by Barclays from €59.00 ($66.29) to €56.00 ($62.92) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HeidelbergCement from €62.00 ($69.66) to €58.00 ($65.17) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HeidelbergCement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HeidelbergCement has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.67.

HDELY stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

