Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $372.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will announce sales of $372.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350.00 million and the highest is $403.20 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $246.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.01.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,646. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.26.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

