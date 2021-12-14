Hendley & Co. Inc. Acquires 60,495 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares during the quarter. Pentair makes up about 2.1% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after acquiring an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pentair by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 825,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,693,000 after acquiring an additional 471,042 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,971,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Pentair by 195.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 550,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,140,000 after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,106. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.26.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.15.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

