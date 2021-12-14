Hendley & Co. Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,695 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Allstate by 12.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 39.3% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Allstate stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,477. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.34. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $102.55 and a 1-year high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

